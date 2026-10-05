Gurugram to Amritsar travel time reduces to 4.5 hours over about 405 km: Check new route bypassing Delhi traffic

Road travel from Gurugram to Amritsar has become significantly quicker, with the journey now taking around 4.5 hours over nearly 405 km through a network of high-speed, access-controlled corridors.
The new connectivity allows motorists to avoid the congested stretches of Delhi and several major traffic bottlenecks on the traditional route.
Travellers from Gurugram can use the Dwarka Expressway or Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway to access the wider high-speed road network. Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) provides another peripheral connection for motorists approaching from southern and western parts of Delhi and the NCR.
These links enable vehicles to connect with the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway without having to travel through central Delhi. The route then continues towards Punjab, including Nakodar and Amritsar, through newer expressway alignments.
The conventional Gurugram-Amritsar journey through NH-44 and the GT Road corridor could take around 8.5 to 10 hours, depending on traffic.
The new route reduces the estimated travel time to approximately 4.5 hours, potentially saving four to five-and-a-half hours on a single journey.
The improvement comes from shifting long-distance traffic away from busy urban sections and onto access-controlled roads designed for uninterrupted movement.
The newer network reduces dependence on the traditional northbound corridor through major traffic-heavy areas such as Sonipat, Panipat and Ambala.
Instead of negotiating city traffic, local intersections and heavy commercial movement along these stretches, motorists can remain on peripheral and access-controlled corridors for a larger portion of the journey.
The shorter journey could be particularly useful for Gurugram's workforce travelling to Punjab, including professionals with family and business connections in the state.
It is also expected to make road trips to Amritsar more convenient for tourists and religious travellers. Those travelling further towards Katra can also benefit from improved connectivity along the wider Delhi-Amritsar-Katra corridor.
For regular road travellers, the key advantage is not only the reduction in journey time but also a more predictable trip with fewer interruptions caused by urban traffic.
Meanwhile, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated special quality inspections of 17 National Highway projects under construction where the accepted bid was more than 15% below the estimated project cost, according to PTI. The move is intended to strengthen quality monitoring during the construction phase.
According to NHAI, the inspections will supplement the routine quality checks and help detect potential deficiencies at an early stage, allowing corrective measures to be taken promptly.
"The first round of inspections is scheduled to be completed by December 2026," the authority said. NHAI added that the selected projects will undergo another inspection six months later, conducted by a different team of experts, to assess compliance with prescribed construction standards and quality requirements.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.