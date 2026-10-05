Gurugram to Amritsar travel time reduces to 4.5 hours over about 405 km: Check new route bypassing Delhi traffic

Road travel from Gurugram to Amritsar has become significantly quicker, with the journey now taking around 4.5 hours over nearly 405 km through a network of high-speed, access-controlled corridors.

The new connectivity allows motorists to avoid the congested stretches of Delhi and several major traffic bottlenecks on the traditional route.

How the new route works Travellers from Gurugram can use the Dwarka Expressway or Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway to access the wider high-speed road network. Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) provides another peripheral connection for motorists approaching from southern and western parts of Delhi and the NCR.

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These links enable vehicles to connect with the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway without having to travel through central Delhi. The route then continues towards Punjab, including Nakodar and Amritsar, through newer expressway alignments.

How much time is saved? The conventional Gurugram-Amritsar journey through NH-44 and the GT Road corridor could take around 8.5 to 10 hours, depending on traffic.

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The new route reduces the estimated travel time to approximately 4.5 hours, potentially saving four to five-and-a-half hours on a single journey.

The improvement comes from shifting long-distance traffic away from busy urban sections and onto access-controlled roads designed for uninterrupted movement.

Which areas can motorists bypass? The newer network reduces dependence on the traditional northbound corridor through major traffic-heavy areas such as Sonipat, Panipat and Ambala.

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Instead of negotiating city traffic, local intersections and heavy commercial movement along these stretches, motorists can remain on peripheral and access-controlled corridors for a larger portion of the journey.

Who will benefit? The shorter journey could be particularly useful for Gurugram's workforce travelling to Punjab, including professionals with family and business connections in the state.

It is also expected to make road trips to Amritsar more convenient for tourists and religious travellers. Those travelling further towards Katra can also benefit from improved connectivity along the wider Delhi-Amritsar-Katra corridor.

For regular road travellers, the key advantage is not only the reduction in journey time but also a more predictable trip with fewer interruptions caused by urban traffic.

NHAI orders special quality checks on 17 highway projects Meanwhile, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated special quality inspections of 17 National Highway projects under construction where the accepted bid was more than 15% below the estimated project cost, according to PTI. The move is intended to strengthen quality monitoring during the construction phase.

According to NHAI, the inspections will supplement the routine quality checks and help detect potential deficiencies at an early stage, allowing corrective measures to be taken promptly.