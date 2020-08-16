Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Infrastructure >Gwalior-Chambal Expressway to be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee: MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife Sadhna Singh at Laxmi Narayan Birla temple on the occasion of Janmashtami festival in Bhopal on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Gwalior-Chambal Expressway to be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee: MP CM

1 min read . 02:15 PM IST ANI

While paying tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary, Chouhan said, 'Vajpayee continues to inspire us to work for the public' and also recalled few emotional moments with him

BHOPAL : The Gwalior-Chambal Expressway will be named Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

The Gwalior-Chambal Expressway will be named Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

While paying tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary, Chouhan said, "Vajpayee continues to inspire us to work for the public" and also recalled few emotional moments with him.

While paying tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary, Chouhan said, "Vajpayee continues to inspire us to work for the public" and also recalled few emotional moments with him.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The Gwalior-Chambal Expressway will be named Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway. He continues to inspire us to work for the public, Chouhan said.

While addressing a public gathering, Chouhan said, " When I had an accident, I decided not to contest the polls. I had put forth my request in front of Vajpayee ji, but he refused. Vajpayee ji told me that he can't leave me when I am in trouble."

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji never compromised on his principles. He gave speeches in Hindi. The whole world was stunned when nuclear testing took place in Pokaran. The intelligence of all the countries were left behind," the Madhya Pradesh CM added.

CM Shivraj paid floral tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the BJP party office in BJP. He was accompanied by state BJP president and Khajuraho Lok Sabha member VD Sharma and party's state general secretary (organization) Suhas Bhagat.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated