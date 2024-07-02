Haryana gives nod for stilt plus 4th floor in residential areas, but…

Stilt plus 4th floor type of construction was banned in February last year after protests in Panchkula. It was said that older buildings in the state do not have the capacity to bear the weight of four floors.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published08:33 PM IST
The decision comes just months before the state is scheduled to go for polls for the state assembly. (Representational image)
After a ban for over 16 months, Haryana government has granted approval to construct stilt-plus-four floors (S+4) buildings in residential areas where the layout plan for building four dwelling units per plot or accommodating density of 18 persons per plot stands approved. It has also allowed owners to sell independent floors.

The decision comes just months before the state is scheduled to go for polls for the state assembly.

While making the announcement, Town and Country Planning Minister Jai Parkash Dalal said that it is being allowed so that more people who can't buy property, can be accommodated in a building.

On the decision, Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman at the Anarock Group said that this would give respite to many as there were several constructed buildings where occupancy certificates were put on hold post the ban.

"These ready buildings were awaiting the approval," he said.

This type of construction was banned in February last year after protests in Panchkula. It was said that older buildings in the state do not have the capacity to bear the weight of four floors.

However, Dalal said that the construction can only be done after taking prior permission from the neighbour.

"If the neighbour doesn’t allow it, then he will have to leave 6 feet or 1.8 metres of space to that side," he said, as per Indian Express.

Boost to real estate in Gurugram expected

Anarock's Kumar said that this step may prove beneficial for Gurugram.

"On a positive, there will be more new supply added in the market, particularly in Gurugram where housing demand has skyrocketed in the last few years," he said.

According to data shared by Anarock Research, the available residential inventory in Gurugram as of June 2024-end was around 35,540 units, 37 per cent less than the corresponding period in 2019.

Heavy penalty for violators

A report by Hindustan Times said that the state government would penalise those who have constructed S+4 homes without approval of building plans.

They would now be given the approval certificates after the payment of penalty within 90 days. The penalty would be 10 times the rate for constructing without approvals.

