High costs, low use may derail development of EV charging infra

According to Vinayak, “94% of passenger vehicles are charged at home (in India), so they don't really need a public charging station right now." He added that the lack of organised parking spaces in India is also a big hindrance to setting up public chargers. "This is a big difference between India and a market like the USA, where prices of cars are almost 4-5x as here. As a result, one thing that is required in order to boost public EV charging infrastructure in India, and help make it a viable business for the involved parties, is to come up with solutions custom to our market. Many users also do not have the facilities of charging at home, which is why we need public charging. But, for the latter, a person cannot take 2-3 hours to charge their car, so we need faster charging. To make public charging profitable would also be a task. India cannot simply adopt an international model — we will need our own set of regulations to suit the market," Vinayak explained.