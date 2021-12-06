Higher costs, soft prices may hurt profitability of steel companies

“Our calculations suggest that consumption cost of coking coal is expected to increase by around 65-70 per cent sequentially in the third quarter. Though price of iron ore has been coming down, it will not be able to entirely compensate for the steep rise in coking coal costs. On the realisation front, taking a cue from the correction in Chinese export offers, domestic steel prices have witnessed corrections in the last fortnight. We therefore believe that the gross spreads for a primary steel producer, who is dependant on market purchase of raw material, would be sequentially lower by around 10% in the current quarter, and the industry’s third quarter earnings would be lower than the high-watermark achieved in Q2 FY2022," Jayanta Roy, senior vice-president & group head, corporate sector ratings, Icra, said.