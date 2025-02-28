Low private investor interest may lead to fewer BoT-toll highway awards
Summary
- The National Highways Authority of India may award just about 10% or less of new highway projects under the BoT-toll route in 2025-26, against the target of awarding about 30% of new highway projects under this route.
NEW DELHI : The road ministry may have lower highway awards under the build-operate-transfer (BoT)-toll model in 2025-26 and continue to rely on the tested hybrid annuity model (HAM) and engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) mode due to low investor interest in building greenfield highways, two persons close to matter said.