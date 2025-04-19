Industry
Highway expansion struggles despite government’s capex push
Summary
- In a trend that raises questions about the government’s strategy of stimulating economic growth by stepping up capital expenditure, construction of highways remained below target upto February in FY25
New Delhi: For India's dreams to pump up growth with a heavy dose of infrastructure spending, the latest data on highway building provides a tough reality check.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more