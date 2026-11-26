The road ministry has proposed tightening eligibility rules for highway contractors, linking their bidding capacity for new projects to their execution record and performance ratings.

The proposed overhaul of the model request for proposal (RFP) for highway projects awarded under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode updates the framework issued in March 2019. It seeks to curb delays, strengthen accountability and ensure that highway projects are awarded to contractors with the financial strength, technical expertise and execution track record to deliver projects on time.

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Under the revised framework, a contractor's existing project commitments will no longer be considered at face value while assessing its capacity to bid for new projects. Ongoing commitments will be weighed according to delays in execution, with the delay factor ranging from 1 for projects on schedule or delayed by up to three months, to 2 for projects delayed by more than three years, the ministry said in a release on Thursday.

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Bid capacity will also be linked directly to the contractor's performance rating. The multiplier will decline from 1 for ratings above 80% to 0.4 for ratings of 50% or below. Contractors without a performance rating will have a multiplier of 0.5.

The revised formula also replaces the earlier system of assessing a contractor's best-performing financial year over the preceding five years with its average annual construction turnover over the same period.

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The ministry has also proposed tighter joint venture (JV) rules, reducing the maximum number of members from three to two and restricting JVs to projects costing at least ₹1,000 crore. The minimum participation of the other JV member has been raised from 20% to 26%, while the lead member will have to undertake at least 51% of the project by length as well as contract value.

Net worth requirements will also be linked to performance ratings. Contractors with ratings above 80% will need to demonstrate a net worth equivalent to 10% of the estimated project cost, while those rated above 70% and up to 80% will need 15%. For lower-rated contractors and those without ratings, the requirement will be 20%.

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The proposed RFP also introduces additional technical eligibility criteria for major bridges, structures and tunnels, requiring bidders to demonstrate experience in executing similar specialised works. These provisions are aimed at ensuring that contractors bidding for projects involving complex engineering structures have relevant execution experience.

Stricter disclosure rules Performance security has been increased from 3% to between 3% and 5% of the bid price, depending on the contractor's rating. The full security will have to be submitted within 30 days of the letter of award, replacing the earlier option of staggered submission in two equal instalments. Additional performance security requirements for substantially discounted bids have also been raised.

The ministry has rationalised the non-performance criteria for bidders from 20 to seven, introducing defined thresholds and look-back periods covering catastrophic failures, contract terminations, debarment, remedial works and insolvency-related proceedings.

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Disclosure requirements have also been expanded to include ongoing litigation, arbitration, extension-of-time claims and penal proceedings. Bidders will have to keep these disclosures updated until the contract is awarded.

The revised framework also removes sequential counter-offers to the second- and third-lowest bidders if the lowest bidder is found ineligible. The authority may instead annul the bidding process and invite fresh bids.

The proposed changes span six sections of the RFP, 12 appendices and nine annexures to Appendix-IA, besides introducing three new formats.

About the Author Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscap...Read More ✕ Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.