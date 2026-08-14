Mint Explainer: Why MoRTH is rating DPR consultants more strictly

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has tightened performance-rating norms for detailed project report (DPR) consultants to better reflect their real responsibility on highway projects.
Since DPRs shape a project's design, cost, land needs and approvals, weak ones often trigger costly delays and disputes during execution.
Mint explains what has changed and why it matters.
1. Why are DPRs vital for highway projects?
A detailed project report is effectively the blueprint for developing a highway project. It brings together surveys and investigations, traffic studies, alignment decisions, engineering designs, land and environmental requirements, cost estimates, construction plans and other statutory approvals.