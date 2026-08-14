Mint Explainer: Why MoRTH is rating DPR consultants more strictly

MoRTH has cited poor-quality DPRs as one of the reasons behind delays in highway construction and weaker project awards. Highway awards fell from 12,376 km in 2022-23 to about 7,538 km in FY25 and around 7,000 km in FY26, a seven-year low. Construction also moderated from 12,349 km in 2023-24 to 10,660 km in FY25 and about 9,380 km in FY26. The number of projects delayed by more than 3 years reached 154 as of March 2024. Though it has come down to around 80 as of March 2026, the delayed projects reflect the poor quality of DPRs.