Highway repair budget likely to surge

“The budget for important activity of M&R just meets 40% of the estimated requirement as per MoRTH’s norms. This leads to thin spreading of available resources. This is one of the main reasons for the inability to take up timely maintenance interventions. Efforts are now being made so that the national highways are kept in traffic-worthy condition through higher provision of funds," said the person cited above.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}