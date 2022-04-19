Highway work dips over 20% in FY22 owing to covid, rains

As per government data, highways construction fell to its lowest in four years to 21.3 km per day during April-November in FY22 (it picked up pace in March when more than 2,400 km of highways were constructed) compared with an average of 25.8 km/day in the same period in FY21. It was 24.8 km/day in FY20 and 24 km/day in FY19, both pre-pandemic years when construction was picking up pace.