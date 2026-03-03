Private investors are expected to commit close to ₹1 trillion towards highway construction in FY27, potentially marking the largest annual private sector investment in India’s roads sector, according to two people aware of the matter.
Private sector may commit a record ₹1 trillion to highways construction in FY27
SummaryPrivate investors' commitment potentially marks the highest-ever annual commitment from the private sector in India’s roads sector. The push signals a renewed push to crowd in private capital after years of limited activity under BOT model.
