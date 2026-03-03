Private sector may commit a record ₹1 trillion to highways construction in FY27

Mint had reported on 19 January that the government planned to bid out ₹75,000 crore worth of highways under the BOT (toll) route in FY27. Officials in the road transport and highways sector said, on condition of anonymity, that the target has been scaled up, as overall highway awards are expected to rise next year. The total value of projects to be awarded in FY27 could touch ₹3–4 trillion, they said.