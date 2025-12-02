Mint Explainer: Why does the government want to buy back congested highways?
The Union government is finalising a new model concession agreement for build-operate-transfer toll highways that will allow it to reclaim stretches of road once traffic touches a predetermined limit. What’s the rationale behind this?
The Union government is finalising a new ‘model concession agreement’ (MCA) for build-operate-transfer toll (BoT-toll) highway projects that introduces a major policy shift: an automatic buyback of tolled highways once traffic crosses a defined saturation point.