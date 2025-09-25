Dual toll, single developer: Builders of new highways may get to toll older parallel roads too
Summary
In a bid to attract pvt investors, the govt plans to provide tolling rights for alternate roads alongside new greenfield highways. This approach aims to mitigate risks related to traffic fluctuations, ensuring revenue stability for highway concessionaires and enhancing the overall infra development.
Highway developers winning new projects may also be allowed to operate older parallel roads and charge tolls on them, in an effort to reduce toll leakage and attract more investors.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story