The company is also developing industrial, logistics or warehousing parks through a joint platform with global investment firm Blackstone, Hiranandani revealed. Greenbase Industrial and Logistics Parks the joint venture firm, will invest ₹3,500 crore over the next three years to develop projects across various locations, he added. Greenbase will develop two industrial parks at Talegaon and Nashik in Maharashtra and one at Oragadam near Chennai, he said.