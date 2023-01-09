Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Infrastructure /  Home secretary holds high-level meeting to review streamlining of infrastructure at Delhi airport

Home secretary holds high-level meeting to review streamlining of infrastructure at Delhi airport

1 min read . 07:53 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

  • The meeting was informed about a steady ramp up of capacities that took place since the last meeting held on 15 December, 2022

NEW DELHI :Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday held a high-level meeting in New Delhi with the major stakeholders to review streamlining of infrastructure at Delhi airport. 

The meeting was informed about a steady ramp up of capacities that took place since the last meeting held on 15 December, 2022.   

Important steps such as close monitoring and revised scheduling of air slots has reduced incidents of bunching of flights, facilitating quicker immigration, additional counters have been made functional along with posting of adequate manpower. 

Baggage scanners have been increased by doubling up the capacity in domestic bay, immigration counter area has been de-cluttered and Delhi Police has increased deployment for the traffic lane management.   

The meeting was also informed that on the basis of a Stakeholder Committee evaluation, the DIAL GMR has revised a modern layout plan for the Immigration Bay. 

“This is likely to be completed in three months, without causing any disruptions in the present immigration clearance time. 

The proposal includes setting up of Documentation and Biometrics booths in Walkways to avoid cluttering in the Immigration Bay," said the ministry of Home Affairs.   

Union Home Secretary assured to coordinate and requested the stakeholders to maintain the pace in streamlining the departure and arrivals in Delhi airports.   

Top officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Airports Authority of India (AAI), among others, attended the meeting.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
