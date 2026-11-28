Train travel is often seen as a convenient mode of transport that helps passengers reach their destinations. However, with Indian Railways gradually improving passenger facilities and the overall travel experience, journeys by train are becoming about more than just getting from one place to another. From watching changing landscapes and sharing meals to enjoying chai at station stops and settling into a berth for the night, train travel offers plenty of moments worth remembering.

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Recently, a travel vlogger captured these everyday pleasures during a journey from Delhi to Pune aboard the Kolhapur Express. Sharing glimpses of her 25-hour journey in a three-minute video, the vlogger, Bhondu Twins, captured everything from window-seat views and tea breaks to enjoying homemade meals and sleeping comfortably in third AC.

Delhi to Pune: A journey filled with chai and homemade food In her YouTube video, the vlogger documents different parts of the trip, giving viewers a glimpse into the experience of travelling by train across multiple cities. Her journey began with her settling into the Kolhapur Express and enjoying the view from a window seat with a cup of tea. While sipping her tea, the vlogger said, "Somehow, no matter what happens, we Indians need our tea everywhere."

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The vlogger then shared glimpses of the train arriving at Gwalior Junction. She also showed the homemade meal that the couple had brought along for the journey. Instead of relying entirely on food available on the train, they carried several homemade options, including pulao with coriander-mint chutney.

“For lunch, we had brought delicious pulao made by me and coriander-mint chutney. And what can I even say about the food? I had made it myself, so we ate comfortably and enjoyed it,” the vlogger added.

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During the journey, she also had pomegranate, apple, and guava that she had packed from home. She gave viewers a look at a box of sweets left over from Diwali, which included kaju katli and other varieties of mithai.

“At night, we had the leftover pulao from lunch and steamed idlis brought from home with my favourite momo chutney,” she added.

Also Read | Indian Railways introduces smaller meal menus on Vande Bharat sleeper trains

Commenting on her video, users reacted to the glimpses of her 25-hour journey. One wrote, “Maaza aaya ye train journey dekh kar. [I enjoyed watching this train journey.]”, NDTV reported.

Another added, “Ghar bethe bethe train ki feel leli. [I got the feeling of travelling by train while sitting at home.]”

British traveller praises his 29-hour train journey in India The video also brought back memories of train travel for viewers. Another traveller's experience offers a different perspective on what it is like to journey across India by rail.

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In a video posted on Instagram by an account called 'DesiDominic', the travel vlogger shared how he was stunned by a 29-hour train journey from Mumbai to Amritsar. Praising Indian Railways, he said he could not recommend travelling by train enough.

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While describing his experience, the vlogger highlighted the wide variety of food options available during the journey, along with more cups of tea than one could drink. As he reached the end of his journey, DesiDominic noted that he had zero complaints about the experience.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.