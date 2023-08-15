‘Hotel industry to contribute $1.5 tn to GDP by 2047’2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The Hotel Association of India anticipated the growth to be at 11%, 13%, and 15% in the short, mid, and long term for the overall hospitality industry
The Indian hotel market has significant growth opportunities and is poised to contribute $1,504 billion to the country’s overall GDP by 2047, from $65 billion in 2022, suggests a report by the Hotel Association of India shared exclusively with Mint. It forecasts that the demand for hotels will increase over the next 25 years, however, the supply will grow in the same ratio if there remains a continuous development plan for the pipeline and new projects.