Hotels emerging from a strong quarter expect even better days ahead
NEW DELHI : The hospitality sector is witnessing renewed momentum, with several hotel chains capitalising on a surge in travel demand to deliver strong financial performances for the quarter ended 31 December. Rising revenues and improving profitability were a shared narrative across the top listed players, with companies like Lemon Tree Hotels, IHCL and hotel ownership companies like Chalet Hotels and Samhi Hotels posting notable results.