"Most listed players have reported a strong quarter on the back of strong rates. Pan India occupancy is about 70%, a few percentage points short of the peak of 2007-08 when it stood at around 70-72%. Demand for hotel rooms is still fast outpacing supply, and Q4 is a strong business-heavy growth quarter. We expect that average room rate growth in business locations will outperform leisure locations, and demand will be strong for business hotels, especially branded chains," Prashant Biyani, vice president of institutional equity research at Elara Capital, told Mint.