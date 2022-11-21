Housing industry braces for a downturn, but investors are piling in
Beaten-down shares get a boost from reports of softening inflation
Beaten-down shares get a boost from reports of softening inflation
Investors are seizing on any sign inflation has peaked as a reason to snap up beaten-down shares. Just look at housing stocks.
Investors are seizing on any sign inflation has peaked as a reason to snap up beaten-down shares. Just look at housing stocks.
Redfin Corp. shares have soared more than 50% since Nov. 9 when the real-estate brokerage’s chief executive warned, “We have to assume that the sun will never come up." Shares of home builder PulteGroup Inc. have gained 11% over the same period, despite its CEO recently describing a widespread pullback in demand as interest rates climbed.
Redfin Corp. shares have soared more than 50% since Nov. 9 when the real-estate brokerage’s chief executive warned, “We have to assume that the sun will never come up." Shares of home builder PulteGroup Inc. have gained 11% over the same period, despite its CEO recently describing a widespread pullback in demand as interest rates climbed.
Shares of real-estate brokerages, home builders, mortgage lenders and practically anything that touches the housing industry have surged as well, outpacing the S&P 500’s 5.8% rise.
Behind the rally? Softer-than-expected consumer-price data that gave investors hope the Federal Reserve will soon begin slowing the pace of its interest-rate increases.
Housing is perhaps the industry most affected by the central bank’s efforts to cool the economy. Rate increases have propelled mortgage rates to more than double their levels from a year ago, which has sapped buyer demand and begun to push home prices down from their peaks earlier this year.
With home-price declines expected to accelerate next year, some investors worry the current rally resembles the summer run that abruptly ended when the central bank recommitted to its aggressive rate-hike campaign. The S&P 500 has fallen 17% in 2022.
“This is another bear market rally," said Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at wealth-management firm Homrich Berg. “The reaction to the CPI print we think was extreme and really not warranted."
Also rocketing higher on the soft inflation report: Shares of Cathie Wood‘s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund, which jumped 15% on Nov. 10 in their best day on record; shares of Peloton Interactive Inc., which advanced 16%; and shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., which gained 14%. All three are still down more than 50% in 2022.
Such shares tend to be priced on expectations of growth far into the future, so they often soar or stagger in concert with moves in interest rates. For the housing industry, changes in rates don’t just swing stock-valuation models. They are a key influence on the outlook for business because shifting mortgage rates push buyers into or out of the market.
“It makes sense that rates would move lower and that would result in at least some bright light for builders," said Carl Reichardt, home-building analyst at BTIG. “The question is the intensity of the light."
Investors this week will parse data on new home sales and consumer sentiment as they gauge the health of the economy. Money managers and analysts are watching for signs that the U.S. could enter a recession as the Fed continues to raise rates.
Economists and analysts say the housing-market downturn isn’t likely to drag the economy into a deep recession the way it did during the financial crisis of 2008. Mortgage lenders have tightened underwriting standards and home builders haven’t taken on as much debt.
Still, a gauge of sentiment among builders has fallen every month this year. It is now at its lowest level in a decade, except for a brief period at the beginning of the pandemic. “Builders are going to be less busy going forward," said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders.
Existing home sales fell for a ninth straight month in October. Mortgage originations in 2022 are pacing for about half of last year’s levels, and they are expected to drop further in 2023, according to Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts.
The downbeat outlook had made housing stocks some of this year’s worst performers. Redfin, for example, is still down 87% this year. But after a bruising stretch, investors are hungry for any bit of good news.
Redfin said Nov. 9 that it was cutting 13% of its staff and shutting its home-flipping business to position itself to make money even if the housing market doesn’t recover for a while. The next morning, the Labor Department said that consumer-price inflation eased in October to the slowest pace since January. Redfin’s stock rose 32% on Nov. 10 and 21% the following day.
Last week, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.61% from 7.08%, the biggest drop in 41 years.
Still, Redfin’s chief economist, Daryl Fairweather, said she doesn’t believe the housing market will rebound until at least 2024, which means volatility in housing stocks may persist.
“The CPI report is just a glimmer of hope that what the Fed is doing is working, but it doesn’t give us a whole lot of information about how long these high mortgage rates persist," Ms. Fairweather said.
PulteGroup CEO Ryan Marshall said on an Oct. 25 earnings call that home-buyer demand clearly fell during the third quarter. He said the dramatic rise in interest rates has likely been the biggest concern for most consumers but that inflation and fear of recession are also at play.
“It is easy to understand why consumers have moved to the sidelines," he said.
Some traders looking at housing stocks have seen a deal despite the worries about business in the coming months. Shares of builders D.R. Horton Inc., Lennar Corp. and PulteGroup traded in June at their lowest multiples of future earnings of the past decade, according to FactSet.
Even after their rallies, the stocks look cheaper than their long-term norms. PulteGroup, for example, traded last week at 5.6 times its projected earnings over the next 12 months, below a 10-year average of 10.3.
Bill Smead, chief investment officer at Smead Capital Management, said he has added in recent months to positions in D.R. Horton and Lennar. Mr. Smead expects shares of home builders to perform strongly over the long run as the millennial generation settles down and buys homes.
“Do we think we’re going to make a lot of money on the home builders in the next three to six months? The answer is: We don’t know and we don’t assume we are," he said. “But over the next 10 years we think we’re going to get rich in the home builders."