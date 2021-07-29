Housing sales may see a spurt of 20-35 % in the upcoming monsoons months: JLL

"This will allow the commercial banks to offer home loans at the existing attractive rates which will continue to drive housing sales. With most home purchases supported through home loans, the lower home loan interest will continue to have a positive impact on EMI outflows," JLL said, and added that it expects house hunting to start in a major way in the current and coming few months, especially in regions such as Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, as buyers look to evaluate projects and residential corridors based on waterlogging, seepage, low lying areas prone to flooding and other issues to eliminate locations or projects. The upcoming festive season will also act as a catalyst during this period to support housing sales.