How 9/11 hastened downtown New York’s economic transformation

In the months after the attacks, many New Yorkers feared that the neighborhoods around the Twin Towers would become ghost towns. The opposite happened. The neighborhood’s population boomed as once-in-a-generation tax breaks gave incentive to developers to turn aging office buildings into apartments to revitalize a fading neighborhood. As Wall Street firms moved their offices to Midtown or New Jersey, software engineers and graphic designers took their place. Tourists crowded into the area’s new shops and museums, including ones that paid tribute to the victims of Sept. 11. The area had 348 bars and restaurants the year the planes struck the Twin Towers. By 2020, that figure was 557.

