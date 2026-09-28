How will India's bullet train detect earthquakes and trigger emergency braking? Explained

The 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor is moving ahead at full pace, with several technologies being introduced, including the installation of 28 seismometers to detect earthquakes, according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release. The first bullet train, known as the B28 trainset, will be inaugurated on Independence Day next year, August 15, 2027.
The high-speed passenger train is expected to run at a speed of 350 kmph, with an operational speed of 320 kmph. It will have an earthquake detection system to ensure the safety of passengers.
For instance, if an earthquake is detected, the seismometers installed in earthquake-prone areas will be activated, prompting the shutdown of the power supply in the affected area. The system will then automatically trigger the train’s emergency braking mechanism, bringing trains operating on the affected stretch to a halt.
The system has taken cues from Japanese Shinkansen technology – a high-speed rail ecosystem in the Asian nation that uses advanced signalling, safety protocols and gauge tracks.
Among the 28 seismometers, 22 will be installed along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) alignment. In Maharashtra, eight will be located around Mumbai, Thane, Virar and Boisar.
In Gujarat, 14 will be installed around Surat, Vapi, Bilimora, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Mahemdabad and Ahmedabad.
Six additional seismometers are being set up at inland locations identified as vulnerable to earthquakes. Four of them are in Maharashtra — Kheda, Ratnagiri, Latur and Pangri — while the other two, Adesar and Old Bhuj, are in Gujarat.
The sites were selected because they have experienced earthquakes measuring more than 5.5 in magnitude within the past 100 years, in areas close to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train alignment.
Japanese experts conducted surveys of the identified areas before finalising the locations. The suitability of the soil at these sites was also examined through micro-tremor tests.
These additional sensors will enable the system to monitor seismic activity in earthquake-prone areas and strengthen safety measures along the high-speed rail corridor.
Since India primarily experiences a tropical monsoon climate, the bullet train sets will be designed and manufactured to suit local conditions involving heat and dust. Meanwhile, bullet trains running in countries such as Japan and across Europe are designed in accordance with operations in cold climates. Moreover, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared that the next generation of bullet trains will be designed to run at speeds of 350 kmph.
The corridor, India’s first dedicated high-speed rail project, is designed for an operational speed of 320 kmph and will have 12 stations. Once fully operational, it is expected to reduce the Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey to about two hours, from 6–7 hours now.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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