The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad in Hyderabad, Telangana, commissioned an upgraded Elevated Transfer Vehicle (ETV)-based storage system at the Cargo Terminal, enhancing its cargo-handling infrastructure.
The RGIA Hyderabad, operated by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), said in a post on X that the upgraded system has increased the terminal’s Unit Load Device (ULD) storage capacity "by over 140% [from 33 to 80 ULDs] within the existing terminal footprint."
The additional capacity provides greater flexibility to manage multiple freighter operations simultaneously and supports future cargo growth, the Hindu Businessline cited airport officials as saying on Tuesday.
Kadhir Kadhiravan, CEO, GHIAL reportedly said that the upgrade will enable airlines, freight forwarders and logistics partners to handle cargo faster and with greater flexibility. "It would also strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a hub for high-value, time-sensitive and pharmaceutical cargo," he added.
“This enhancement enables airlines, freight forwarders and logistics partners to move cargo with greater speed, reliability and flexibility, while supporting the growing demands of global trade. We are not only preparing for future growth but also reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a trusted hub for high value, time-critical and pharma cargo,” said Kadhir Kadhiravan, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), about the development.
Meanwhile, RGIA Hyderabad stated on X, "This upgrade marks an important step in strengthening Hyderabad Airport’s position as one of the region’s advanced and preferred air cargo gateways."
"The investment in smart automation and scalable infrastructure further enhances our capabilities to handle high-value, time-critical and pharmaceutical cargo, while supporting the growing needs of the regional air cargo industry," it added.
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