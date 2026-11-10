Hyderabad's Lakdi-ka-pul one-way traffic trial: How 73-year-old retired banker's sketch set plan in action

Hyderabad Traffic Police and GHMC will conduct a one-day trial of a proposed one-way system at Lakdi-ka-pul on November 22, reports claimed this week.

According to Telangana Today, during the trial, officials will assess traffic flow, travel time and safety before deciding whether to implement the plan. They will also take public feedback into account.

“Before the trial run, meetings will be held with local traders, residents and regular commuters to seek their suggestions and address possible concerns,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar was quoted as saying.

The proposed changes will reportedly cover the stretch between Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdi-ka-pul and Iqbal Minar junctions. The final decision would be taken only after examining the technical data collected during the trial, police said.

The man behind the proposed route

The man behind the proposed route is a 73-year-old retired bank employee.

His hand-drawn map has given Hyderabad Traffic Police an idea they are now seriously examining — a one-way traffic loop around Lakdi-ka-pul and Saifabad,The HIndu reported.

It first came as an email suggestion nearly a year ago, and has now progressed to a traffic simulation study and inspections by senior police officers.

According to the report, Palakodeti Chandrasekhar emailed the police with his proposal to reorganise traffic movement in the busy Lakdi-ka-pul stretch.

He was subsequently invited to the Police Commissioner’s office, where he explained the idea. Chandrasekhar also reportedly submitted a hand-drawn map, marking the proposed directions of traffic with arrows.

How the proposed Lakdikapul one-way system will work Under the proposed traffic arrangement, vehicles travelling from the Old Control Room towards Iqbal Minar through Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed to proceed directly along the existing route.

Instead, they will be diverted at Ravindra Bharathi and directed through HDFC Junction, old Saifabad police station, Iqbal Minar and Secretariat Junction towards Secunderabad and other destinations, the report added.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Nirankari junction towards Old Control Room via HDFC and Ravindra Bharathi will have to take a diversion through the old Saifabad police station towards Iqbal Minar, take a right turn and proceed via Ravindra Bharathi.