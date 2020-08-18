IBREL, Embassy sign definitive merger agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, IBREL’s shares are being valued at Rs. 92.5 per share, a 25.7% premium to Tuesday’s closing price. The proposed merger will be achieved through a cashless scheme of amalgamation, were some private equity shareholders of Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd, which owns the Sky and Sky Forest residential projects shall swap their shares to the two Embassy subsidiaries and will eventually merge into IBREL by virtue of a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved scheme of arrangement.