In covid-19, Indian cities finally have a chance to reform themselves

Each of those indicators needs redressal—by chance or by design—to mitigate future crises and to prepare for a more urban India. The world has enough precedent: past pandemics famously reshaped cities, from a sewer redesign and the cleaning of the Thames after a cholera outbreak in the 1850s London, to an architectural redesign after tuberculosis battered New York City a few decades later. Bubonic plague in the late 1890s led to the beginning of planning in present-day Mumbai.