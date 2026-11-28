India’s first bullet train project is nearing its testing phase, with the Ministry of Railways offering a fresh look at one of the corridor's key stops in Gujarat.
Sharing visuals on X, the ministry said, “Surat Bullet Train Station is taking shape, blending smart technology with modern passenger amenities.”
The update comes after Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is expected to enter its trial phase in May 2027.
Addressing a media briefing, Vaishnaw said the 50-km Surat-Bilimora section is being prepared for the initial round of testing.
Work on powering this elevated stretch is already complete. The overhead electrification system was energised on November 20 across both tracks, operating on a 2x25 kV traction system.
Installation work at the Bilimora traction substation has also been finished, while signalling-related work on the stretch is expected to be completed by January 2027.
According to the Railway Minister, the high-speed rail corridor will be commissioned in phases rather than opened in its entirety at once. Under the proposed timeline, the Ahmedabad-Vapi section is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, with bullet train services targeted to reach Thane by 2029.
Vaishnaw also expressed satisfaction with construction activities in Maharashtra. Pointing to ongoing work along the route, including the undersea tunnel, the minister described progress on these sections as encouraging. Developed to connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the corridor is India’s first high-speed rail project.
Initial testing will be carried out using the B-28 train, designed to operate at speeds of up to 280 kmph. Explaining the technical demands of high-speed rail, Vaishnaw noted that trains travelling above 240 kmph require specialised engineering, as the pressure forces generated during operation must be accounted for in both the trains and their supporting infrastructure.
To evaluate its ability to withstand high-speed pressure-related challenges, the B-28 train recently underwent a squeeze test. Vaishnaw said the train cleared the exercise after being exposed to pressure levels twice the atmospheric pressure anticipated during actual operations.
(With ANI inputs)
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