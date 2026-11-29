The introduction of Vande Bharat trains has modernised Indian Railways, making travel more seamless and comfortable with their modern interiors, improved amenities, and faster connectivity. Taking this experience to overnight journeys, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train was unveiled in September 2024 and introduced for commercial operations in January 2026. Its First AC sleeper class offers passengers a new premium travel option, bringing it into comparison with traditional First AC coaches that have long been associated with luxury rail travel in India.

The introduction of modernised trains, with better facilities, amenities and an enhanced travel experience, has led to a growing preference among Indian travellers for Vande Bharat trains over traditional ones. While both Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC and traditional First AC coaches in premium trains such as the Rajdhani Express and Duronto Express offer air-conditioned travel, sleeping berths and comfortable facilities, the Vande Bharat Sleeper brings a host of modern features, including automatic sliding doors, USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, improved berth cushioning and a hot-water shower, as reported by Jagran Josh.

View full Image View full Image A look at Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC ( Bobins Abraham/Mint )

Here's a look at how the First AC coach in Vande Bharat Sleeper trains differs from traditional First AC: 1. Coach design: One of the first differences that can catch passengers' eyes is the coach design, which varies significantly between the two trains. While traditional First AC offers a familiar compartment-style arrangement with private cabins and coupes, Vande Bharat Sleeper focuses on modern interiors and updated passenger facilities. It features updated coach fittings, ergonomically designed interiors, and LED direct and indirect lighting, along with modern passenger information systems. On the other hand, traditional First AC coaches retain standard coach fittings and conventional lighting arrangements, offering a more traditional travel experience.

View full Image View full Image A look at the Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC coach ( Bobins Abraham/ Mint )

2. Berth cushioning and sleeping comfort: In overnight journeys, sleeping comfort is of utmost importance. Both Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC and traditional First AC offer sleeping berths for overnight travel. However, the key difference lies in their design and cushioning. While Vande Bharat Sleeper features ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning, aimed at providing better body support and sleeping comfort, traditional First AC coaches have conventionally designed berths with standard cushioning, focusing on comfortable overnight travel.

3. Door system: Another significant improvement in Vande Bharat trains is the introduction of automatic doors, as compared to the manual doors of traditional trains. The Vande Bharat Sleeper train features a centrally controlled automatic sliding plug door system, along with fully sealed flexible gangways, which allow passengers to move between coaches through wider, sealed passages. In comparison, traditional First AC coaches have conventional manually operated doors and vestibule arrangements, with standard inter-coach passages.

4. Charging facilities and personal reading lights: Upgraded charging facilities are yet another feature of Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC. From three-pin charging sockets to USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports, it offers a range of facilities to make passengers' journeys more convenient. It also comes with integrated reading lights, adding to passenger convenience. In comparison, traditional First AC coaches offer three-pin charging sockets and reading lights, although their availability may vary depending on the coach design. USB Type-A and Type-C ports are not standard features across conventional First AC coaches.

5. Safety and security features: Safety features are another area where Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC offers several upgraded facilities. The train is equipped with the KAVACH safety system, CCTV cameras in all coaches, fire detection systems, fire barrier doors, an emergency talk-back system, and passenger emergency alarms. Its air-conditioning system also incorporates UV-C disinfection technology.

View full Image View full Image A look at facilities in the Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC ( Bobins Abraham/Mint )

In comparison, the availability of these features in traditional First AC coaches varies depending on the train, route, and coach equipment. While conventional coaches have safety arrangements, features such as CCTV cameras, fire detection systems, emergency talk-back facilities and UV-C disinfection technology are not standard across all trains.