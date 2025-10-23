Mint Explainer: India’s ₹20-trillion expressway revolution—the next Golden Quadrilateral
Subhash Narayan 4 min read 23 Oct 2025, 01:18 pm IST
Summary
A faster, smarter expressway grid aims to transform connectivity, logistics, and regional growth across India — redefining mobility by 2030. Mint explains.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Two decades after the Vajpayee government’s Golden Quadrilateral reshaped intercity connectivity, India is gearing up for an even grander sequel—a ₹20-trillion plan to build a new generation of access-controlled, high-speed expressways that crisscross the nation.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story