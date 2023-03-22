India aims to become global hub for green shipbuilding by 2030: Sonowal1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 06:08 PM IST
The Centre will engage in developing the regulatory framework and alternative technology adoption roadmap for green shipping in India.
New Delhi: With an aim to make India a global hub for building green ships, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways (MoPSW) on Wednesday launch ‘Green Tug Transition Programme’ (GTTP) that will convert all tugboats working in the country into ‘Green Hybrid Tugs’, running on non-fossil fuel like Methanol, Ammonia, Hydrogen.
