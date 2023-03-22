India aims to become global hub for green shipbuilding by 2030: Sonowal

NCoEGPS will act as a technological arm of MoPSW for providing the needed support on Policy, Research and Cooperation on Green Shipping areas for Ports, DG Shipping, CSL and other institutions under the umbrella of MoPSW. The Centre will be a host of several technological arms to support the port and shipping sector and will provide solutions to a variety of problems being faced in the industry through scientific research. It will also carry out valuable education, applied research and technology transfer in maritime transportation at the local, regional, national and international levels. It will focus on the following areas like energy management, emission management, Sustainable Maritime Operations etc.