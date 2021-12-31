Competition Commission of India(CCI), India's anti trust body has ordered investigation into Apple business practices in India.

The antitrust body is of initial view that Apple has ‘violated’ country's anti-trust law.

The body also believes that Apple's proprietary payment system restricts app developers'' choices.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

