CCI orders investigation into Apple's business practices in India1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 06:45 PM IST
The antitrust body is of initial view that Apple has 'violated' country's anti-trust law.
Competition Commission of India(CCI), India's anti trust body has ordered investigation into Apple business practices in India.
The antitrust body is of initial view that Apple has ‘violated’ country's anti-trust law.
The body also believes that Apple's proprietary payment system restricts app developers'' choices.
