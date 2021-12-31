OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Infrastructure /  CCI orders investigation into Apple's business practices in India
Listen to this article

Competition Commission of India(CCI), India's anti trust body has ordered investigation into Apple business practices in India.  

The antitrust body is of initial view that Apple has ‘violated’ country's anti-trust law.

The body also believes that Apple's proprietary payment system restricts app developers'' choices.

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout