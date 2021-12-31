Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CCI orders investigation into Apple's business practices in India

CCI orders investigation into Apple's business practices in India

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo 
06:45 PM IST Reuters

  • The antitrust body is of initial view that Apple has ‘violated’ country's anti-trust law.

Competition Commission of India(CCI), India's anti trust body has ordered investigation into Apple business practices in India.  

The antitrust body is of initial view that Apple has ‘violated’ country's anti-trust law.

The body also believes that Apple's proprietary payment system restricts app developers'' choices.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

