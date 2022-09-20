India considers laying more petro pipelines for Nepal

One of the two officials said Nepal has sent proposals and that talks are at the initial stages. However, the route for a new pipeline has not been finalized. The development comes at a time when the first 69-km Motihari-Amlekhganj pipeline, which can move 2 million tonnes of petroleum products to Nepal every year, has completed three years of operations. It was inaugurated in September 2019 after the agreement for the project was signed in 2015.