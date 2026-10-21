Mint Explainer | Why India wants to corporatize its major ports and what it means

Subhash Narayan
3 min read21 Oct 2026, 11:08 AM IST
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The government aims to increase private participation in terminal operations to 80% by 2030, while raising the share of cargo handled through PPP projects to 85% from 66% in FY26.(Bloomberg)
Summary
The Indian government plans to corporatize 11 major ports by 2030, introducing a landlord model, market-based tariffs and eventual stock listings to attract private investment and boost maritime competitiveness.

The government plans to convert 11 of India’s 12 major ports into commercially run corporate entities by 2030, with greater financial autonomy, market-based tariffs and eventual stock market listings. The reform aims to improve efficiency, attract private investment and strengthen India’s maritime competitiveness.

The proposed transition will move ports from their traditional statutory authority structure to professionally managed companies with independent boards, while the government retains ownership of port land and waterfront. Mint explains why corporatization of major Indian ports is important.

Why does the government want to corporatize major ports?

Corporatization will make ports more commercially agile, enabling faster decisions on investments, borrowing, expansion and operations. Currently, administrative processes can constrain the speed of responding to changing cargo patterns and customer requirements.

Kamarajar Port Ltd near Chennai is the only major port that operates as a company. The ports being considered for the transition are Deendayal Port at Kandla, Cochin Port, Paradip Port, Mumbai Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Mormugao Port, New Mangalore Port, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, Chennai Port, Visakhapatnam Port and V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Bhavik Vora, a partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, called corporatization the logical next step in India’s maritime reform journey, saying it could improve commercial flexibility, capital mobilization and customer service while preserving government oversight.

Also Read | India mulls doubling port contract tenures to spur private investment

How will the new port structure work?

The framework envisages a landlord-port model under which the corporate entity manages the core infrastructure and port assets. Private operators will run terminals and provide cargo-handling services through public-private partnership concessions. The government will retain strategic oversight and ownership of the port land and waterfront, while port companies enjoy greater freedom to invest, raise funds and take operational decisions through their boards.

Vora said international experience showed that landlord-port models could improve efficiency, asset utilization and service levels. PPP-led terminal development at Mundra and Jawaharlal Nehru ports have demonstrated the potential to expand capacity and productivity.

What happens to port tariffs and regulation?

The role of the Tariff Authority for Major Ports in routine tariff-setting will be reduced, allowing corporatized ports to determine charges on commercial considerations. Regulatory attention will focus on preventing monopolistic practices and predatory pricing. Greater pricing flexibility could help ports compete for cargo and attract investment, although transparent tariff disclosures and safeguards against abuse of market power would remain important.

Why is private participation central to the reform?

The government aims to increase private participation in terminal operations at major ports to 80% by 2030. Separately, it wants to raise the share of cargo handled through PPP projects at major ports to 85% by 2030 from 66% in FY26.

India’s major ports handle about 915 million tonnes of cargo annually, according to Pushpank Kaushik, chief executive officer of Jassper Shipping.

Kaushik said combining public infrastructure with private operating expertise, supported by clear concession terms, faster decisions, better hinterland connectivity and technology investments could make ports more efficient and competitive.

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Will corporatization lead to stock market listings?

The proposed reform envisages eventual stock exchange listings of corporatized port entities. Listing would bring more disclosures and investor scrutiny, potentially improving governance and capital discipline.

Kuljit Singh, partner and national infrastructure leader at EY India, said quarterly financial disclosures would make operating results more visible and encourage shareholders to demand corrective action if profitability and share-price performance failed to improve.

However, listing timelines and the corporatization of individual ports will depend on the final framework and the progress of the transition.

What are the key challenges?

The transition may not be easy for existing ports with legacy assets, established labour arrangements and complex stakeholder interests.

Vora said private participation could realistically rise to 50-60% over the coming years, but achieving the 80% target by 2030 could prove challenging. Careful policy design, labour alignment and sustained investor interest will be critical.

The success of corporatization will ultimately depend on whether greater commercial freedom translates into better productivity, reliable services and lower logistics friction. If implemented effectively, the reform could help India expand port capacity, strengthen global supply-chain links and improve the competitiveness of its maritime trade.

Also Read | Why India needs to make its trade policy more predictable

About the Author

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

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