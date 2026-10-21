Mint Explainer | Why India wants to corporatize its major ports and what it means

The government plans to convert 11 of India’s 12 major ports into commercially run corporate entities by 2030, with greater financial autonomy, market-based tariffs and eventual stock market listings. The reform aims to improve efficiency, attract private investment and strengthen India’s maritime competitiveness.
The proposed transition will move ports from their traditional statutory authority structure to professionally managed companies with independent boards, while the government retains ownership of port land and waterfront. Mint explains why corporatization of major Indian ports is important.