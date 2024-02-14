Industry
India eyes port investment deals with global shipping power Greece
Summary
- The two sides are discussing defence sales by India to Greece, in line with New Delhi’s goal of tripling defence exports to $5 billion over the next few years
New Delhi: Just months after raising their bilateral relationship to the level of a strategic partnership, India and Greece are looking to deepen cooperation in defence and shipping, according to persons aware of the matter.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more