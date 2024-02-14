India eyes port investment deals with global shipping power Greece

Greece is also expected to be a key part of India’s efforts to improve trade and connectivity with Europe. Greek firms are major players in global merchant shipping, with the country’s shipowners owning a fifth of the world’s shipping fleet and almost 60% of the EU’s fleet, according to the International Trade Administration, a US government agency. This explains India’s interest in deepening cooperation on shipping and maritime trade by attracting investments from Greece. The persons cited above said Greece could help India with modernizing its shipping vessels.