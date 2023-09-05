India in talks with countries in LatAm, Africa for UPI, RuPay1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 11:55 PM IST
In August, Mint reported that India was holding discussions with Namibia, Mozambique and Kenya to enter into commercial partnerships for launching UPI in the markets.
New Delhi: India is in talks with several South American and African nations for introducing Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and RuPay cards, in its efforts to establish the payment platforms internationally, a senior government official said.
