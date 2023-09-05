India in talks with countries in LatAm, Africa for UPI, RuPay

In August, Mint reported that India was holding discussions with Namibia, Mozambique and Kenya to enter into commercial partnerships for launching UPI in the markets.

New Delhi: India is in talks with several South American and African nations for introducing Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and RuPay cards, in its efforts to establish the payment platforms internationally, a senior government official said.

This initiative is being pursued by the National Payments Corp of India (NPCI), which developed the UPI platform as well as Rupay, and the RBI.

"The discussions are primarily on with high commissions embassies, and are at various stages of negotiations, as India looks to internationalise these platforms," the official said.

“We have specific objectives for popularising and internationalising Rupay and UPI," he added. Ritesh Shukla, the international chief executive of NPCI, recently said the number of countries using UPI will double in 12-18 months. The official said that RBI is also planning to launch wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the interbank borrowing market, especially call money market.

Interbank borrowing facilitates banks to borrow money from other banks to maintain sufficient liquidity for immediate needs, and is typically a short-term arrangement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interbank call money market is a short-term money market allowing financial institutions like banks, mutual funds, and corporations, to lend and borrow money at interbank rates. “The purpose of wholesale CBDCs has been to try out different technologies. Going forward, we will try other technologies, like using CBDCs as tokens for call money settlements," he added. “Experimenting with technology is relatively easier for wholesale CBDC pilots," he said.