Industry
India to fast-track Chabahar port works in Iran
Subhash Narayan 7 min read 25 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryIndia plans to speed up work on expanding the Chabahar port and providing rail links from the strategic port to Iran's border with Central Asia. The move is to counter Pakistan's Gwadar port, which is heavily backed by China.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: India plans to fast-track work on expanding the Chabahar port and providing rail links from the strategic port to Iran's border with Central Asia, a senior official said, a move aimed at countering Pakistan's China-backed Gwadar port.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less