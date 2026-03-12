NEW DELHI: The Centre is considering a 12–16% incentive on large investments to boost domestic manufacturing of construction equipment such as tunnel boring machines, cranes and crawlers, two people familiar with the discussions said.
India plans sops to cut import dependence in construction equipment
SummaryThe Centre plans to introduce a 12-16% incentive for investments in construction equipment manufacturing such as cranes, tunnelling machines. Will it cut dependence on China, Japan and European countries?
