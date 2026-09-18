India considers doubling port concession contract tenures to spur private investment

Subhash Narayan
3 min read18 Sep 2026, 12:36 PM IST
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Containers stacked at DP World Ltd.'s Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg
Summary
The aim is to provide investors greater certainty and a longer recovery window for their upfront and future investments, thereby reducing risk perception and improving bankability of projects.

NEW DELHI: The Centre is considering almost doubling the 30-year concession period for private and common-user port terminals to bring such infrastructure closer to the longer-tenure models adopted for airports and mining, two people aware of the discussions said.

The plan is to attract more patient private capital into infrastructure requiring large upfront investments and long gestation periods. The ports, shipping and waterways ministry is examining whether the existing 30-year concession framework for non-captive terminals should be extended, one person said.

The move to make the concessions attractive could benefit global and Indian operators of container, dry bulk and liquid terminals at Indian ports, especially those whose concessions are coming up for renewal.

A ministry spokesperson said in an emailed response that as per the recent Captive Policy, it is proposed to extend the concession period for captive terminal operators beyond the existing 30-year framework, potentially up to 60 years.

“This move is being contemplated to provide investors greater certainty and a longer recovery window for their upfront and future investments, thereby reducing risk perception and improving bankability of projects,” the spokesperson said. “This reform complements the broader effort to provide stability, flexibility, and inclusivity in port governance, with certainty of tenure for concessionaires. The proposed extension of concession periods is expected to catalyze fresh investment, strengthen India’s maritime infrastructure, and align the port sector’s captive framework with global best practices and other domestic infrastructure sectors.”

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The Captive Policy was announced in July and approved by the Cabinet. The ministry, however, did not comment on the proposal related to non-captive commercial terminals.

Captive terminals are dedicated facilities set up by port-dependent industries such as steel, cement, fertilizer, oil and petroleum and gas companies to handle their import or export cargo. The captive policy also allows government entities qualifying as port-dependent industries to receive concessions or extensions at market-linked reserve prices without tenders, subject to safeguards. Existing captive concessionaires can seek renewal between the 25th and 27th anniversaries of their concession.

Right way forward

Industry participants said a longer concession period provides more clarity and is the right way forward, given that port projects require substantial upfront spending on land-side infrastructure, cargo-handling equipment, mechanization and connectivity, while cargo volumes often take years to build up.

“The longer and more predictable duration of the concession period can certainly help make maritime infrastructure more attractive to private players,” said Pushpank Kaushik, CEO and head of business development for the subcontinent, Middle East and Southeast Asia at Jassper Shipping. “A longer concession period may give more clarity to the investors about the process of recovering their capital and let them have a more long-term perspective in the development of infrastructure.”

Some industry executives said the longer horizon could support mid-life investment in automation, digitalization, green technology and capacity expansion when operators would otherwise tend to defer spending as the end of a concession approaches.

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In an interview to Mint earlier, DP World’s global CEO Yuvraj Narayan had argued for greater certainty through longer-term, even perpetual, concessions and joint-venture-like structures, which he said would provide investors greater confidence to keep investing in port assets. DP World’s Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority in Navi Mumbai is approaching the end of its original 30-year concession in 2028.

This comes as private participation in the ports sector is expanding. According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, public-private partnership port projects increased from 37 in FY15 to 87 in FY25, with their combined value increasing from 16,180 crore to 61,029 crore.

“The proposal also aligns with the government's broader effort to strengthen the landlord port model, under which port authorities retain ownership of land and core infrastructure while private operators develop and operate terminals through long-term concessions,” said Bhavik Vora, a partner at Grant Thornton Bharat. “A 30-year concession can become restrictive where the upfront capex is high and traffic ramp-up takes several years.”

Patient capital

Sanjay Kumar Sinha, founder and managing director of Chaitanya Projects Consultancy, an infrastructure sector consultant, said concessions could move towards 45–50-year tenures where project economics justify them. The initial years of a terminal project are consumed by construction, approvals, commissioning and cargo ramp-up, leaving a substantially shorter period for mature commercial operations under a 30-year concession.

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“Longer concessions can attract patient institutional capital,” Sinha said, while cautioning that tenure alone would not be sufficient. “Predictable tariff and revenue-sharing arrangements, connectivity, cargo visibility, statutory approvals and balanced contractual risk allocation would also determine investor appetite.”

In comparison, the operation, management and development agreement framework for airports provides for a 30-year term with a 30-year extension, while several newer PPP airports have been awarded for 50 years. In mining, auctioned leases have a uniform 50-year tenure.

About the Author

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

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