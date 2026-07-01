Mint Explainer: Can India become the world’s next maritime manufacturing hub?

From attracting export orders from global shipping companies to rolling out financial incentives and planning mega shipbuilding clusters, India is making its most ambitious push yet to emerge as a global shipbuilding destination.
Mint explains why the government believes the timing is right to transform the country into a global shipbuilding hub.
Why is India making shipbuilding a strategic priority now?
The country's renewed focus on shipbuilding is driven by a combination of geopolitical shifts, global supply chain diversification and its ambition to become a major manufacturing nation.
It currently accounts for less than 1% of global shipbuilding, a market overwhelmingly dominated by China, South Korea and Japan. But New Delhi sees an opportunity as shipping companies look to diversify production bases while global demand for commercial vessels remains robust.