comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 07 2023 15:56:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.15 0.5%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.15 0.97%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 579.3 1.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614.75 0.74%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,610.85 0.9%
Business News/ Industry / Infrastructure/  India showcases PM Gatishakti National Master Plan at ADB Conference in Georgia
Back

New Delhi: India on Thursday showcased PM Gatishakti National Master Plan at the Asian Development Bank's 2023 Regional Cooperation and Integration Conference in Tbilisi, Georgia, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

The conference, being held during 7-9 September, saw participation from more than 30 member countries comprising senior officials of ADB’s Developing Member Countries responsible for ECD, representatives of Development partner agencies and Regional cooperation organizations.

Indian delegation was led by Sumita Dawra, special secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Indian delegation said that PM GatiShakti – National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, a Made in India initiative, is a transformative ‘whole-of-government’ approach for integrated planning of multimodal infrastructure connectivity to economic nodes and social infrastructure, thereby improving logistics efficiency.

The delegation said that the PM Gati Shakti principles bring socio-economic area-based development as part of regional connectivity.

The government's targeted interventions, huge capex push to infrastructure investments and adoption of geospatial and other cutting-edge technologies towards have been transforming the entire logistics and infrastructure ecosystem, the delegation added.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 08:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App