New Delhi: India on Thursday showcased PM Gatishakti National Master Plan at the Asian Development Bank's 2023 Regional Cooperation and Integration Conference in Tbilisi, Georgia, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

The conference, being held during 7-9 September, saw participation from more than 30 member countries comprising senior officials of ADB’s Developing Member Countries responsible for ECD, representatives of Development partner agencies and Regional cooperation organizations.

Indian delegation was led by Sumita Dawra, special secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Indian delegation said that PM GatiShakti – National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, a Made in India initiative, is a transformative ‘whole-of-government’ approach for integrated planning of multimodal infrastructure connectivity to economic nodes and social infrastructure, thereby improving logistics efficiency.

The delegation said that the PM Gati Shakti principles bring socio-economic area-based development as part of regional connectivity.

The government's targeted interventions, huge capex push to infrastructure investments and adoption of geospatial and other cutting-edge technologies towards have been transforming the entire logistics and infrastructure ecosystem, the delegation added.