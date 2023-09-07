India showcases PM Gatishakti National Master Plan at ADB Conference in Georgia1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:27 PM IST
PM Gati Shakti principles bring socio-economic area-based development as part of regional connectivity
New Delhi: India on Thursday showcased PM Gatishakti National Master Plan at the Asian Development Bank's 2023 Regional Cooperation and Integration Conference in Tbilisi, Georgia, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message