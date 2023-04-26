India signs new work plan on quality infrastructure with Germany2 min read 26 Apr 2023, 09:55 PM IST
- The Work Plan 2023 is structured along the key elements of QI, including standardisation, accreditation, conformity assessment, legal metrology, product safety and market surveillance
NEW DELHI : The Department of Consumer Affairs and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action signed the new work plan for 2023 during the 9th Annual Meeting of the Indo-German Working Group on quality infrastructure, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×