India slashing logistics costs to power growth
- Ministries coordinate work under Gati Shakti mission to transform mobility
India’s logistics cost, currently well above that of major economies such as the US, China and the EU, is set to become very competitive in about five years with massive efficiency gains to the economy and last mile connectivity to people even in remote areas, central ministers said at the Mint Mobility Conclave on Thursday.