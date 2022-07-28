India slashing logistics costs to power growth

Gadkari said bringing India’s logistics cost to around 10% would make it comparable with around 11-12% in Europe, around 10% in the US and below 10% in China. The minister said use of renewable energy including ethanol, electric mobility and liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuelled trucks will all reduce the cost of transportation aided by an improved road network and interconnect between various modes of transport. This would also improve mobility, he said.