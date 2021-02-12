India steps on the gas for infrastructure projects in northeast

This comes in the backdrop of Japan partnering with India to aggressively develop infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, in an attempt to contain China's influence. Mint first reported about an India-Japan Coordination Forum for Development of North East being set up to focus on strategic projects such as connectivity and road network development, electricity and disaster management.